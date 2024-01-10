Pakistan has requested the United Arab Emirates to roll over a debt of 2 billion dollars.

According to sources, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar has written a letter to the President of the United Arab Emirates to roll over the debt of 2 billion dollars.

Sources of the Ministry of Finance say that the loan of 2 billion dollars from the UAE was maturing in January, a total of 3 billion dollars have been kept by the UAE in the State Bank.

In 2 days, Pakistan is going to get the good news of a big rollover debt, Finance Secretary

One billion dollars are maturing on January 17th and one billion dollars are maturing on January 23rd, 3% on one billion and 6.5% on one billion.

According to the sources, the deposit of 2 billion dollars from the UAE is likely to be rolled over soon. Talks are going on to roll over the debt of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance.