World Cup: Pakistan’s position on the points table has been marked, which number is the national team now?

David Warner scored 163 and Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs for Australia

In the ICC ODI World Cup, Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs yesterday, after which Pakistan moved to the fourth position on the points table.

On Friday, Australia piled up a mountain of runs against Pakistan in the World Cup match, with the Kangaroos batting at the invitation of Babar Azam and scoring 367 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

On behalf of Australia, David Warner scored 163 and Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs.

Pakistan’s bowlers staged a comeback as Australia’s top order was dismissed, and Australia’s total stalled at 367 as wickets continued to fall.

On behalf of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi dismissed 5 players by giving 54 runs in 10 overs.

Points Table Status:

Now the fourth position of Pakistan has been marked on the points table and now Australia is in this position while Pakistan has moved to the fifth position.

Now Australia is in the fourth position with a negative 0.19 net run rate while Pakistan’s net run rate has become negative 0.46. Apart from this, the first and second positions on the points table are undefeated by New Zealand and India respectively. South Africa is in the third position and Pakistan is in the fourth. Here it is also worth mentioning that the World Cup semi-finals will be played by the teams of the four positions on the points table.