An dramatic increase in the rounding up and incarceration of Afghan refugees was observed in SEPTEMBER. The crackdown is being justified by Pakistani authorities as a result of illegal immigration and an increase in criminality. Community leaders claim that even those with documentation—about 1.4 million, according to the UNHCR, the refugee agency—are being dragged away by police. Activists claim that some of those apprehended possessed Afghan Citizenship Cards and Proof of Registration cards, but that these had expired. Recent arrests have increased as tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased.and Pakistan following a cross-border attack on security checkpoints in Chitral by the outlawed TTP. Are these refugees simply being used as scapegoats to get revenge for wars and terrorist acts that they had nothing to do with? Do they face discrimination only because they are Afghan?

Ironically, Pakistan routinely exhorts neighboring countries to welcome refugees. However, the treatment given to refugees inside its borders frequently seems at odds with their demands. The 1951 Geneva Convention is not a treaty that Pakistan has ratified. Instead, it functions under the Foreigners Act, which gives the government the authority to expel foreigners—including refugees and asylum seekers—who lack proper identification and to arrest, detain, and keep them. This broad-brush approach is problematic on two counts: first, it damages Pakistan’s reputation abroad, and second, it alienates a community that has sought shelter on our country for decades. The authorities must seek out criminal elements and stop illegal immigration, but this strategy is necessary to stop crime. There are several methods to approach this. The government must ensure that all of its actions are transparent and founded on fact, not opinion. Second, a more humanitarian approach to dealing with refugees must be incorporated into the Foreigners Act in accordance with international standards.Thirdly, so that the refugees might avoid unfair scrutiny, Islamabad and Kabul would be wise to engage in productive engagement and find solutions that address the underlying causes of ongoing tensions. Finally, and perhaps most crucially, the fundamental human rights of Afghans should be upheld regardless of their level of paperwork. While maintaining national security must be a top priority, it must be at the expense of human lives or a damaged international image. The time requires a fair, considerate, and evidence-based approach.