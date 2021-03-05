Pakistan’s petroleum prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region.

According to the statistics, the petroleum prices in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India are much higher than in Pakistan.

Petrol price in Pakistan is 0.70$ while in India it is 1.26$, China 1.03$, Nepal 0.95$, Bangladesh 1.05$ and in Sri Lanka the petrol price is recorded at 0.83$.

Last month, PM Imran Khan turned down OGRA’s recommendation of an increase in petrol prices by Rs6-7 per litre.

With the rates, however, to remain the same, the prices for March are as follows: