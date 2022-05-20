<!-- wp:image {"width":1050,"height":700} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/moin-696x464.jpg" alt="Pakistan's pavilions to be established in Beijing, on TikTok to promote trade" width="1050" height="700"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BEIJING: Pakistan\u2019s national pavilions (offline and online) will be established in Beijing and on <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">famous Chinese<\/a> social media platform TikTok to promote Pakistan\u2019s high-quality products in Chinese offline and online markets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Lu Hongjun, president of the China Asian Economic Development Association Urban Cooperation Committee (CAEDA- UCC) and greatly appreciated CAEDA\u2019s proactive role in strengthening bilateral trade ties and promoting Pakistan\u2019s high-quality products in Chinese offline and online markets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He also expressed his confidence that proposed Pakistan\u2019s national pavilions in Beijing and on TikToK will serve as promising platforms for promotion of trade linkages, business expansion, cultural promotion and people-to-people exchanges between two iron-brothers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Lu Hongjun thanked the Ambassador for his continuous <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">support for establishment <\/a>of Pakistan\u2019s national pavilions and promoting trade ties between two brotherly countries.<br>He also assured CAEDA\u2019s full commitment to complete these proposed pavilions at the earliest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p> Ambassador Haque said, \u201cWe have signed a letter of cooperation with the business association of China to establish Pakistan\u2019s online pavilion on the very popular Chinese social media platform TikTok which is now promoting trade relationships with a number of countries.\u201d\u009d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said the online pavilion; the first national pavilion of any country to be established on TikTok will help in promoting Pakistani products in China.<br>Ambassador Haque observed that the trade between our two countries will be <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">expanding very fast<\/a> in the coming years.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cChina is already Pakistan\u2019s largest trading partner. Last year, we had a record increase of Pakistan\u2019s exports to China and the agro products, food products, leather and textile are now becoming very popular in China,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He expressed the confidence that these platforms which have millions of followers in China, and are used very extensively for buying in China, will be a very good initiative to further promote products our culture and promoting exports.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In the end, Ambassador Haque and President Lu also signed the Letter of Cooperation to formally initiate the establishment of Pakistan\u2019s national pavilions in China.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->