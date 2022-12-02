The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association has released data showing that Pakistan’s textile group exports decreased by 19% year over year (YoY) in November 2022, falling to $1.4 billion (provisional) from $1.74 billion in the same month last year (APTMA).

Exports totaled $7.44 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2022–2023 (FY23), down 4 percent YoY from the $7.76 billion in the same period last year.

When compared month to month, textile exports increased by 3.3 percent, reaching $1.4 billion in November from $1.357 billion in October.

November marked the second month in a row that the nation’s textile exports fell. Additionally, the exports of the textile group decreased 15.23% year over year (YoY) in October 2022.

According to data provided by APTMA, textile exports reported increases of 8% and 9% in August and September, respectively, after increasing slightly YoY during July.