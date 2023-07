PESHAWAR: On Monday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and nearby districts.

The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, occurred in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area, at a depth of 216 kilometres.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in Swat Valley, and many fled their homes out of panic.

So yet, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage in the area.