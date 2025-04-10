Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman won the World Under-23 Squash Championship. Noor Zaman defeated Egypt’s Karim Al-Turki 2-3 in the final of the men’s event played at the DA Creek Club in Karachi. Noor Zaman said that he thanked Allah for the victory. The hard work has paid off.
