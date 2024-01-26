Although private organisations have been warning of a national “education emergency” for some time, official governmental statistics also present a dismal image. Significant shortcomings in terms of enrollment and educational infrastructure are highlighted in the newly published Pakistan Education Statistics 2021–22 study, which was put together by the government-affiliated Pakistan Institute of Education. To improve educational outcomes, the new administrations at the federal level and in the provinces would be well to refer to this report when they assume power following next month’s elections. The most alarming statistic relates to children who are not in school; the study states that more than 26 million children are in this category. This equates to 39 percent of all children in the nation. Even if this represents a decrease from previous years—44 percent of minors did not attend school in 2016–17, for instance—the number of youngsters who do not attend school is still much too high. To put things in context, around 40% of Pakistani children today have no opportunity of receiving a basic education, which means that they will grow up to be exploited and impoverished.

The state of the educational system is equally worrisome. In a time when artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are being taught to young brains in states more concerned with their future generation, barely 15% of Balochistan’s schools have power. Another issue in many schools is the absence of restrooms. According to the research, primary schools have a teacher-to-student ratio of 1:39. Experts believe that reduced class sizes produce much better outcomes, particularly in primary education. Which of the parties running for power in Pakistan has a strategy and a vision to turn around this dire situation is the question. And by this we mean well-thought-out plans supported by evidence rather than hyperbole. That would be a disconcerting response. President Arif Alvi, who may have been aware of the situation, emphasised the need for “out-of-the-box” solutions on Wednesday during his speech at a World Education Day event. It is obvious that Pakistan cannot turn around until all of its children receive an education, and that too with the resources required to compete in the global market, not just rote memorization of antiquated doctrine or courses. In order for Pakistan to become a member of the league of nations that values knowledge, the mainstream parties must promise to address Pakistan’s educational shortcomings and begin the transformational process.