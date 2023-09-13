Pakistan cricket team’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah is out of the Asia Cup due to injury.

Naseem Shah has been replaced by Zaman Khan in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup.

It should be noted that Naseem Shah suffered a right shoulder injury in the match against India, Naseem Shah has been advised by the medical panel to rest before the World Cup.

According to sources, the medical panel will continue to examine Naseem Shah.

Pakistan has to face Sri Lanka tomorrow in the important match of the Asia Cup, if the Pakistan team is successful in winning the match then they will play the final against India on September 17.