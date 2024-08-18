In recent days, Pakistan has been experiencing an unprecedented internet slowdown, attributed to the government’s creation of a firewall as part of an internet security initiative. Officially, the government has acknowledged implementing a form of “web management” to enhance High security across the country. This measure is described as part of a global trend, where nations worldwide are taking steps to bolster their online defences.

While the government insists that this is a routine exercise, designed to upgrade the internet and ensure higher security, the impact on the population has been insignificant. In an era where fast internet, including the anticipated rollout of 5G, is seen as essential for economic growth, the sudden lack of connectivity was a harsh blow. The people of Pakistan, especially the youth who make up most of the population, have been most affected. Many young Pakistanis depend on the internet as their primary source of income, and the recent disruptions have jeopardized their livelihoods.

While controlling crime, curbing the spread of harmful content, and enhancing national security are valid concerns, these measures should not come at the expense of those who rely on the internet to earn a living. Already, many Pakistanis are struggling with economic uncertainty, and the removal of their access to the internet only adds to their difficulties.

It raises the question: Why were such extensive web management systems not implemented earlier during times of crisis, such as terrorist attacks or cyber incidents? The timing and necessity of this move are unclear, leaving the public anxious about when—and if—normalcy will return. Pakistan’s government has invested considerable resources into creating this web management system, suggesting that it is deemed a critical task. One can only hope that the government’s actions are indeed aimed at protecting the nation and not inadvertently harming the very people it seeks to serve.

As Pakistan moves forward, it is imperative that the government strikes a balance between ensuring national security and maintaining the economic stability of its citizens. The people deserve a secure internet, but not at the cost of their ability to earn a living and support their families. The hope is that these measures will be refined, and that Pakistan’s internet will not become a tool that divides the nation, but rather one that empowers it.