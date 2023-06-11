The hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, with Sri Lanka serving as the neutral site, is expected to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

According to a report, Pakistan would only host four of the next tournament matches at home, with the other matches taking place in Sri Lanka.

The head of the Oman Cricket board, Pankaj Khimji, a respected member of the ACC executive board, was given the task of coming up with a solution because the majority of nations were opposed to the hybrid model, according to an ACC board member who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity.

Nevertheless, as things stand, four non-Indian matches—Pakistan vs. Nepal, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh—will be played in Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium. The Super Four Games will take place in either Pallekele or Galle, along with the two India vs. Pakistan matches.

The article further said that on Tuesday, the ACC might formally declare their choice. The Pakistani leg matches of the Asia Cup are expected to take place in Lahore from September 1 to 17. Pakistan is likely to visit India for this year’s World Cup after the hybrid concept for the Asia Cup is authorised.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal will make up Group 1 in the 2023 Asia Cup, while the reigning champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will make up Group 2. In a similar manner to previous year, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four round.

It’s important to note that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send their side to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, prompting the PCB to propose the hybrid concept. Since 2008, the two nations’ tense relations have prevented India from visiting Pakistan. When Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs series in 2012, it was the most recent bilateral series between the bitter rivals. They have only competed against one another at ICC and ACC events in recent years.