Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has praised the hospitality and security in Pakistan, saying it has been “unbelievable”.

Taylor is part of the Zimbabwe team that have come to Pakistan to play a limited overs series.

Revealing that it has been 12 years since he last travelled to Pakistan, Taylor admitted that he is excited to be back.

“Currently in a fantastic hotel in Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board have been unbelievable with their hospitality, security and extremely welcoming. Been 12 years since I last toured Pakistan Really looking forward to the series,” he said on

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.