The do-or-die streak for Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup is still intact, the national team is not out of the tournament even after losing 4 matches, but all its hopes are now tied to the results of other teams.

To reach the semi-finals, Pakistan must win their remaining three matches, and that too by a good margin.

It should be noted that Pakistan now has to play matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in the tournament.

Along with winning their matches, Pakistan will also have to pray that the New Zealand team loses to Pakistan as well as South Africa and Sri Lanka.

If this happens, then Pakistan will have 10 points and New Zealand will have 8 points, but on the other hand, Sri Lanka’s result will also be in Pakistan’s eyes.

Sri Lanka now has to play Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, Pakistan needs to beat Sri Lanka team New Zealand but also win only one match from India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Because if Sri Lanka wins 3 of the remaining 4 matches, they will also get 10 points.

If New Zealand wins even one of the 3 matches, it will also get 10 points, in such a situation, Pakistan will depend a lot on the net run rate.

In the current situation of the tournament, Pakistan’s hopes are still intact and to keep this hope alive till the end, it is necessary for Pakistan to show bravery in the upcoming matches because fortune favors the brave.