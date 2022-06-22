ISLAMABAD: According to a top official, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will assist Pakistan to overcome its looming food security issue by bringing modern farming to boost the nation’s produce through cooperative agricultural efforts. Pakistani government official

A top official in Pakistan’s ministry of planning, development, and special initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, told Xinhua in a recent interview that Pakistan has recognized food security as an important component of national security, and agribusiness is being promoted through increased investments in the agriculture sector, which will be further enhanced under the CPEC framework.