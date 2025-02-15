According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan’s Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a high-level meeting with Saudi Finance Minister His Excellency Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in which Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to promoting economic relations for a shared future.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference held in the historic city of Al-Ala, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Finance Minister warmly welcomed the Pakistani Finance Minister and highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between the two countries.

Saudi Minister of State and Cabinet Member His Excellency Dr. Hamad Muhammad Al-Sheikh also participated in the meeting, while Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad participated from Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to promote economic cooperation and shared prosperity. The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in bilateral trade, investment and the financial sector and expressed their commitment to further strengthen this strategic partnership.

The two Finance Ministers reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, energy, technology and finance and stressed the importance of continued engagement and joint initiatives to promote investment and pave the way for economic opportunities.

The meeting was a reflection of the continuity of the long-standing friendly and strategic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which will illuminate new prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.