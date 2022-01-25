BEIJING: China’s import of major aquatic products from Pakistan (HS Code 03) reached 153 million US dollars in 2021, up 9.8 percent year on year, according to Chinese customs.

From ribbon fish, croakers, cuttlefish, to shrimp, crabs, and lobsters, China is the largest destination of Pakistan’s aquatic export, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

“Fisheries is a big and emerging industry in Pakistan,” said Dr. Saeed Murtaza Hasan Andravi, Director Animal Sciences Institute NARC, Islamabad. It accounts for less than one percent of GDP but provides vast employment opportunities for under-developed in Pakistan. Moreover, it can be a profitable profession and a promising means to earn foreign exchange.

Â Pakistani people are expecting more from the abundant aquatic resources, especially amid the pandemic. Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics show that Pakistan exported $200 million of fish products in the first half of FY2021-22, up 3.18% year-on-year. “We can increase it to 1 billion dollars,” said Muhammad Zafar Kundi, Chairman of Pakistan Fisheries Export Association.