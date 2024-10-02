ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and has stressed on ending the war situation and resolving the conflicts.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch’s office, it has been said that there is deep concern over the growing war situation in the Middle East and stressed that all parties should give priority to peace.

He said that in recent months, Israel has created a serious humanitarian crisis in violation of international laws and the UN Charter, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza has threatened the peace and security of the region.

He said that the recent attacks on Lebanon have added to the already ongoing tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the people of Palestine, Lebanon and the wider region have the right to live free from fear and violence and it is the urgent need of the hour for all parties to step back and for the international community to take immediate steps to resolve the situation. Further deterioration can be prevented.

He said that the culture of impunity and violations of international law must be stopped immediately. Take steps to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that Pakistan has always advocated a two-state solution which is important for lasting peace in the Middle East, a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law and the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). C) should be in accordance with the resolutions