Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that no system of the world can function without responsibility and we have to change the economy of Pakistan in 5 years.

Speaking at the Federal Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said that we ended terrorism during the period of Nawaz Sharif from 2013 to 2018. Cancer has reared its head again.

He said that progress has been made on the Bisham incident and the issues are being brought to light, all possible security will be provided to the Chinese engineers and their families.

The Prime Minister said that we all have to face the challenges together. I have shared the 5-year plan with the cabinet members. A strategy should be adopted after which the performance of each ministry will be evaluated, if there is a shortage of human resources, competent people should be recruited from the best universities and besides, the ministries also have excellent secretaries who can be employed.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that we will fulfill the requirements of the armed forces for effective defense capability, our martyrs and Ghazis are the heroes of this nation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa has also assured full cooperation for the stability of the economy.