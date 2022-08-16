KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday that the overall debt and liabilities of the nation grew by Rs11.85 trillion in FY22.

According to figures on domestic and foreign debts and liabilities, as of June 30 the overall debt and liabilities for Pakistan were Rs59.696 trillion, up from Rs47.844 trillion in FY21.

The SBP reports that compared to FY21, FY22 saw a year-over-year increase in debt and liabilities of 24.8% compared to just 7.3pc.

The data also shows that in FY22, overall debt and liabilities as a proportion of GDP increased to 89.2 percent from FY21’s 85.7 percent.Similar to this, the total amount of debt and liabilities servicing increased to Rs5.548 trillion in FY22 from Rs4.567 trillion in FY21. It grew by 21.6 percent in FY22 as opposed to 2.5 percent in FY21.

However, throughout the last two fiscal years, the overall debt and liabilities servicing as a proportion of GDP stayed the same at 8.2 percent in FY21 and FY22.

By June 30, FY22, the gross domestic debt of the central government (excluding external debt) stood at Rs31.036 trillion, up from Rs26.265 trillion at the end of June in FY21.

In FY22, Pakistan’s gross external debt climbed by $7.9 billion to $130.192 billion from $122.292 billion in FY21.

However, the whole government’s external debt increased from $82.5 billion in FY21 to $86.134 billion in FY22.In FY22, Pakistan had to pay $15.071 billion to service its external debt, up from $13.424 billion the year before. Pakistan paid $2.978 billion in interest on top of $12.093 billion in principle, according to the breakdown. About 25% of the principle was made up of interest.