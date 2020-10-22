ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan’s current account is in surplus after 17 years.Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that Pakistan’s exports and remittances were higher than imports.

He said that government has also slashed spending as reducing expenditures and increasing income can help in achieving economic self-reliance.Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday said that Pakistan is headed in right direction finally as the current account was in surplus of $73 million in September.

The premier took to Twitter and said the surplus for first quarter was brought to $792 million as compared to the deficit of $1,492 during the same time last year.PM Imran Khan further said that exports grew by 29 percent and remittances grew by nine percent over previous month. He termed the development as great news for Pakistan. NNI