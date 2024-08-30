Moody’s recent decision to upgrade Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating from Caa3 to Caa2 comes as a significant positive development, particularly for a country grappling with economic challenges. Alongside this upgrade, Moody’s also revised its outlook for Pakistan from stable to positive. This improved rating reflects a slightly better economic situation, especially in terms of liquidity and external finances, which have seen some stabilization following Pakistan’s recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new $7 billion bailout.

While the upgrade is encouraging, it’s important to recognize that Pakistan’s rating remains in the “speculative grade” category. This means that, despite the improvement, the country still faces considerable financial risks. Moody’s pointed out that Pakistan’s debt affordability is still very weak, which contributes to high debt sustainability risks. Interest payments are projected to consume about half of the government’s revenue over the next two to three years, which continues to put significant strain on the country’s fiscal stability.

However, this upgrade should help reduce Pakistan’s risk premium and boost investor confidence. Already, the stock market responded positively to the news, as the reduced uncertainty surrounding the IMF loan approval has given a much-needed lift to market sentiment. This development is especially critical as it could pave the way for the government to return to international bond markets and secure fresh funding, which is crucial for meeting the country’s budgetary needs and covering its external financing gap. With an improved credit rating, Pakistan might be able to negotiate better terms and lower interest rates with foreign commercial banks, which could further ease the financial burden.

Despite these positive signs, Moody’s, like Fitch before it, has issued a warning about the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the government’s ability to sustain and implement necessary reforms. There is concern that the coalition government, which may be formed after the February elections, might not have the political strength or mandate to continue implementing tough revenue-raising measures without causing social unrest. Moody’s noted that any slippage in reform implementation could lead to delays or even withdrawal of financial support from Pakistan’s multilateral and bilateral partners. This could escalate investment risks, especially since Pakistan remains heavily reliant on timely disbursements of funds from these partners to meet its external debt obligations.

In summary, while Pakistan has made some strides in improving its economic outlook, much work remains to be done. The government cannot afford to stray from its reform commitments, particularly those tied to the IMF program. Consistent implementation of these reforms is crucial to ensuring continued financial support, improving the country’s foreign exchange reserves, and ultimately stabilizing the economy. Pakistan has made progress from where it was a year ago, but it still requires significant multilateral and bilateral support to achieve long-term economic stability.