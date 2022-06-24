The COVID-19 results in Pakistan are still progressively improving; in the past five days alone, the positive rate has increased by around 2%. According to the most recent data from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), Karachi is the city most impacted.

According to the most recent statistics, the nation reported 309 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, raising the positive rate to 2.22 percent.

Following screening procedures on 13,941 samples, the new instances were found.

At various hospitals across the nation, 80 people are now receiving treatment in intensive care units. However, no coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the previous day.

Additionally, Sindh’s optimism percentage increased to 6.1 percent, with Karachi alone recording a 15.85 percent positivity. Karachi is the most affected city in the nation despite a significant decline in the city’s positive rate on Thursday, when it stood at 21.23 percent.

According to NIH statistics, Mardan, with a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.76 percent, is the second most impacted city in the nation.