ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped further to 5.4% in a single day as the country continues to witness an irregular graph, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.

As per the new stats, only 2,597 out of 48,037 COVID-19 diagnostic tests — performed during the last 24 hours — came back positive, pushing the country’s positivity ratio further down to 5.4%. However, the new cases placed Pakistan’s total coronavirus case count at 1,488,958.

Meanwhile, 27 more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 29,828.

The NCOC stats suggested that the recovery of 3,804 coronavirus patients took the active case count down to 75,405 in a single day.

Govt to scrap COVID-19 restrictions in cities below 10% positivity ratio: sources

Amid a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the federal government on Monday decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days, Geo News reported citing sources.

The NCOC had extended the coronavirus curbs in the country till February 15 as the Omicron-driven fifth wave reached new heights across the country last month.

The forum had announced stricter restrictions for the cities with high disease prevalence.

Following are the cities where the infection rate is still above the 10% mark, according to the NCOC data.