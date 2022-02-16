ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped below 5% after over a month as only 2,465 new infections surfaced in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.

According to NCOC, 2,465 people were found infected with coronavirus after 49,553 diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide. The decline in fresh cases pushed the country’s coronavirus positivity rate down to 4.97%.https://e.infogram.com/765e5454-b209-40e0-b955-03d30a53fbb3?src=embed

However, a rise in Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 death count was reported as 49 more patients succumbed to the virus overnight, placing the total number of deaths at 29,877.

Meanwhile, the country’s active case count stands at 73,029 and the overall case count at 1,491,423.

COVID-19 restrictions extended in six cities till Feb 21

After witnessing a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the NCOC on Tuesday decided to extend the already enforced coronavirus curbs only in the cities with a COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21.

The forum reviewed the overall coronavirus situation in the country and cities with high disease prevalence in detail and announced to keep the coronavirus-related restrictions in place in the cities and districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is higher than 10% for at least three days.

The cities/districts where the restrictions will remain imposed are as follows:

Gilgit

Muzaffarabad

Mardan

Karachi

Hyderabad

Peshawar

The NCOC said that the restrictions will be reviewed again on February 21 and directed all the concerned authorities to notify them about the extension of restrictions at priority.