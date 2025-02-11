LAHORE:In the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Pakistan has slipped two positions, ranking 135th out of 180 countries, down from 133rd in 2023.The report, which evaluates the perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, assigns a score on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 indicates high corruption and 100 represents a corruption-free environment.

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) emphasised that while the CPI is compiled annually by Transparency International Berlin, TIP does not influence the data collection or the calculation of the country’s score.TIP Chairperson Justice (retd) Zia Perwez pointed out that in 2024, the CPI scores of nearly all countries in the region region, excluding Oman, China, Turkey, and Mongolia, have dropped. Pakistan’s score fell from 29 in 2023 to 27 in 2024, leading to a two-spot decline in its global rank.