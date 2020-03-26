Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 1128, confirms Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that medics tackling coronavirus at front line will be provided with all necessary equipment by April 05.

He said that they were going to initiate a training programme for doctors and paramedics and their first target in the fight against coronavirus is to train 5000 of them in one month. “Dr Faisal Sultan is included in the health team and is made a focal person on the matter,” he said adding he would be providing guidance on dealing with the virus. Zafar Mirza said that overall coronavirus patients in the country have reached to 1128 out of which 21 of them have recovered completely while 575 of them being treated at various hospitals are in better condition.

He asked the masses to refrain from coming out of their homes unnecessarily and in case of any emergency, people should refrain from handshakes. “Wash your hands and use sanitizers at regular intervals,” he advised.