ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity ratio of Pakistan remained above 11% for the third consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31% as 7,963 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 70,389 tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, according to the apex COVID-19 body.

With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, while 27 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,219, the official stats showed.

Per NCOC, the number of active clocked in at 104,095. The NCOC counted 1,276,719 total recoveries. However, 1,375 patients are under critical care.