ISLAMABAD: In an alarming sign, Pakistan’s coronavirus death rate in July crossed the global death rate figures.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination can increase death rates.

In the last 24 hours, 39 more people died of the virus in Pakistan, while the rate of positive cases was recorded above 6%.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest data, 49,412 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,262 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate is 6.6%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has reached 23,087 and the total number of cases has reached 1,011,708.

In addition to this, 1,123 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 928,722 while the number of active cases is 59,899.

A day earlier, a second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a consignment of the CanSino vaccine reached Pakistan.

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine reached Islamabad, health ministry officials confirmed. The country has received the vaccine doses under the COVAX programme. This is the fifth batch of vaccines to be obtained under COVAX.

So far, Pakistan has received four consignments of various coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX programme apart from this recent one. They include shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine. COVAX has pledged free COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of Pakistan’s population. Another 200,000 vaccine doses of the CanSino vaccine, too, reached Pakistan, according to the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority.