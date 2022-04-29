<!-- wp:image {"width":1035,"height":689} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com\/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQi6Q2LiP4QPFxsoBgJylJ7jbDvkHZCGYl3tg&usqp=CAU" alt="35 Pakistan Usa Pakistani Flag American Flag Stock Photos, Pictures & Royalty-Free Images - iStock" width="1035" height="689"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>NEW YORK: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistani-American<\/a> men and women holding senior positions in public and elected offices were honoured at an Iftar-dinner hosted Thursday by Pakistan\u2019s Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, who called them \u201crole models\u201d for the next generation of leaders.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>\u201cThis consulate general is your home \u2014 (it\u2019s) the territory of Pakistan,\u201d she told a large gathering of the Pakistani community members, diplomats from Turkey, Qatar and UAE as well as representatives of different religions.<br>\u201cWe will continue to support you,\u201d the consul general added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>A number of police officers serving the New York Police Department (<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">NYPD<\/a>), led by Deputy Inspector Adeel Rana, were also present.<br>Ayesha Ali said the number of senior Pakistani-Americans in public and elected offices continued to increase last year, while 2022 has been a year of \u201cfirsts\u201d, among them, Ahsan Chughtai, senior advisor to New York City Mayor; Asim Rehman, commissioner and chief administrator Law Judge of Oath; Shama Haider and Sadaf Jaffer, Assembly members in New Jersey and Zahid Quraishi , the first US federal judge.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>\u201cYou have been in the vanguard of presenting tolerant, universal and peaceful spirit of Islam,\u201dshe said while introducing them. \u201cI thank you for your service and for being the tremendous role models that you are.\u201d<br>The consul general said strong community was the real foundation of a strong Pakistan-US partnership. \u201cThank you for all you do for Pakistan\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Ayesha Ali said while celebrating Ramazan, less fortunate people like \u201cour<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Kashmiri brother<\/a> and sisters\u201d in Indian occupied Kashmir should not be forgotten. Their rights have been trampled upon by the Indian occupation forces since 1947.<br>\u201cThis Ramadan, our thoughts and prayers are in need to be heard and assisted, the world over.\u201d<br>The event wound up with a \u201cdua\u201d for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan and well-being of the people.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->