Mohammad Yousuf, Pakistan’s batting coach, has ruled out replacing the national team’s opening tandem of skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“The couple has been at the top for the last two years. There has been no discussion about it, and with the World Cup approaching, there should be no change “Yousuf stated this during a post-match media conference following New Zealand’s nine-wicket thrashing over Pakistan.

“Taking such a risk is dangerous. Rizwan was named Player of the Match in the first match, and Babar took the accolade in the second “Yousuf said.

Since they began opening the batting together, Rizwan and Babar have scored over 2,000 runs in partnership.

The Babar Azam-led team will face India in their first T20 World Cup encounter on October 23 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Prior to that, the national team will play warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan at Brisbane’s The Gab