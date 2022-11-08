At the Saudi Green Initiative meeting at the COP-27 summit in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that nature-based solutions are at the core of Pakistan’s “ambitious” climate action programme under the convention and Paris Agreement.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is in Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in the Conference of Parties’ 70th session.The prime minister expressed his encouragement at the members’ active interest in nature-based programmes like afforestation, which support nations in developing their adaptive capacities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and minimising loss and damage from climate change at the national and regional levels.

The premier stated, “I must note here that the purpose of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) are matched with the objective of Pakistan’s national forest policy and the Green Pakistan project, which is focused on protecting, enhancing, and managing our forests, wildlife, and ecosystem by 2023.

Additionally, he praised Riyadh for spearheading the Saudi Green Initiative. He claimed that by exchanging knowledge and providing specialists, Pakistan had already offered its complete cooperation.According to PM Shehbaz, Pakistan displays a strong desire to share knowledge and technological know-how with all MGI members in order to restore forests, dryland areas, mangroves, manage protected areas, estimate carbon stocks, and set up forest monitoring systems.

He assured that Pakistan will fully support the project’s overarching goal, saying, “The MGI effort is a one huge step in the right straight.”He declared that the nation looks forward to close cooperation with the member states on all initiatives necessary to defend the planet, not just this one.