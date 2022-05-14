<!-- wp:image {"width":829,"height":552} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com\/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSTVkLot_LR14FTBuT-boRCr-Z-9RSFJtHvFg&usqp=CAU" alt="Pakistan Grows a Baseball Team From Its Home Soil - The New York Times" width="829" height="552"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: After the postponement of the<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Asian Games<\/a>, the Pakistan Feder\u00adation Baseball (PFB) has decided to continue the national team\u2019s camp to prepare them for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier being held in Panama City in September.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PFB president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah believed that the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">postponement <\/a>of Asian Games was unfortunate, adding it would have been a good opportunity for the Pakistani players to test their mettle before participating in the Panama event.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Fakhar expressed the hope that the players would hone their skills under <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">American coach Randall Arms <\/a>who is imparting the pitching training to the players in Gujranwala.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->