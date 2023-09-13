Pakistani actress Humaima Malik says that Pakistanis can never forget that i worked with Emraan Hashmi.

Actress Humaima Malik recently attended a concert in Dubai during which Indian RJ Tayyab Arshman asked the actress how was her experience working with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in the Bollywood film Raja Natturlal. It should be noted that earlier in an interview, the actress said that she is not ashamed of working with Emraan Hashmi in the film ‘Raja Natturlal’, there was no such romantic scene in this film that I am ashamed of. Worked with Emraan Hashmi, I am not ashamed of that either