<!-- wp:image {"width":980,"height":560} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-07-03\/425821_8745468_updates.jpg" alt="Cattle dealers stand behind a herd of goats at a cattle market in Pakistan. \u2014 Reuters" width="980" height="560"\/><figcaption>Customers at a Pakistani market said on Friday, July 1, that they were finding it difficult to purchase sacrificed livestock for the approaching<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/"> Eidul Adha <\/a>festival due to exorbitant pricing after the nation's inflation rate reached a 13-year high. I closed a deal last year in under one hour. I've been strolling about here since the morning but haven't bought anything because the dealers are only selling little animals for the same price as last year, said Abdul Qayyum, a shopper at the large livestock market in Karachi<br><br>. Umar Farooq, a livestock broker, claimed that the cost of shipping the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">cattle<\/a> was driving up their price."Cows are expensive. <br><br>As the cost of gasoline and diesel has increased, transportation costs are also greater. We are selling an animal that we sold for Rs220,000 ($1,075) last year for Rs420,000 ($2,053) this year. The inflationary increase is Rs200,000 ($978). Since the government eliminated expensive fuel subsidies at the end of May in an effort to reduce its ballooning fiscal deficit and win the continuation of an IMF bailout package, fuel prices have increased by about 90%. <br><br>According to local media, Muslims in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">Pakistan <\/a>will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10, one of the two most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. Cows, goats, and camels are butchered to commemorate a sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim (AS) at the direction of God.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->