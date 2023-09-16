Former England cricket team captains Nasir Hussain and Ann Morgan have expressed their views on the Pakistan team’s chances in the World Cup.

Nasir Hussain said that Pakistan’s World Cup chances will depend on the fitness of their fast bowlers. At the moment, among their 3 most important pacers, Shaheen Afridi is fit while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have problems, so these 3 The presence of bowlers will make Pakistan a dangerous team, the most important role in ODI cricket is the wicket taking bowlers.

Will Haris and Naseem be part of the World Cup team? What was Babur’s response to the alternative plan?

He said that Babar Azam is the number one batsman while Fakhar Zaman is definitely out of form but very important in the top order, the concern for Pakistan is that their spinners are not in form.

Nasir Hussain said that in his view Pakistan is always a big team in ICC tournaments, Pakistan team can do anything, one day Pakistan team will be at the very bottom and the next day they will outclass everyone.

In this regard, Ann Morgan said that the Pakistan cricket team undoubtedly has the attraction of a good team, and the recent results will be instructive for Pakistan.

Morgan said that Pakistan will have to decide not to do the same in Sri Lanka in the future, apparently, the Pakistan cricket team is a balanced side.