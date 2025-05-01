Karachi: Students from the Islamabad Institute of Space Technology have won the “Best Use of AI Award” at the 2025 APAC Solutions Challenge

The innovative capabilities of Pakistani students came into the spotlight at the 2025 APAC Digital Transformation Forum when a team of students from the Institute of Space Technology were awarded the Best Use of AI Award.

The award was presented at the APAC Solutions Challenge organized by Google Developers Groups and the Asian Development Bank.

The competition brings together student-led projects from across the Asia-Pacific APAC region that have used Google’s AI tools to help solve important and complex problems facing the world.

The award recognizes a project that has effectively used AI technologies to provide a practical and impactful solution to urgent challenges facing communities.

The team of students, comprising final year student Ahmed Iqbal and second year student Muhammad Abdullah, was awarded for their project that combined satellite imagery with generative AI to provide effective solutions to environmental and geographic challenges.

The vision of making geographic information accessible through a modern Large Language Model-based framework makes this project the most innovative and effective of all the submitted proposals.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, Google Pakistan, said, “We are extremely proud that Pakistan’s brilliant talent is shining in the APAC Solutions Challenge. Our young minds, with their innovative thinking and extraordinary hard work, have presented the best solutions to the complex problems facing the world, including the effective use of Gemini.”