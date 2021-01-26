Pakistan, like the rest of the world, made a transition to the new normal — digitised normal — after the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.The education sector too switched to Zoom classes – making the students quite happy to be studying at home. Then the government decided to reopen educational institutions in a bid to return to the old normal as COVID-19 restrictions eased across the country.

As the time for sitting for examinations comes near, students are reluctant to appear in-person to have their skills tested. Hence, many have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

Today, various students took to Twitter to call on their educational institutions to hold online exams – just like they had held online classes. Their main concern is the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the fear of being infected by the virus, as the country grapples with a second wave of infections.

Pakistan has recorded 1,629 cases in the last 24 hours, 23 deaths, and 2,414 recoveries from the pandemic. The overall infections have reached 534,041, across the country while the death toll has climbed to 11,318.