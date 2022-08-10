Moroccan: According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), scholarships for Pakistani students have been offered by the Moroccan government.

The Moroccan Office of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced scholarships for Pakistani students seeking admission to public higher, technical, and vocational education institutions in Morocco for the academic year 2022–2023.

The HEC has set a deadline of September 20, 2022 for the receipt of nominations.

be a citizen of Pakistan or the AJK and a resident there permanently. Holders of two nationalities are ineligible.

But by beginning of the following year in (September/October 2023), the chosen scholars must be ready to begin their academic studies in Moroccan universities.

The candidate must meet the following requirements by the application deadline:

12 years of schooling minimum (FSC/A-level) for the undergraduate programme, a degree. aged between 19 and 23.

For the Master’s programme, a minimum of 16 years of education in pertinent fields of study