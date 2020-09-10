Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s army said Wednesday night that a Pakistani soldier was martyred in Indian forces’ firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir. An army statement said that the Indian army “initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation” in the Bedori sector along the LoC. “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population. The Pakistan Army responded effectively. Reports of heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material,” the statement from the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The statement said during the exchange of intense fire, a soldier was martyred. Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC, in 2003; however, India routinely violates the ceasefire agreement. Tension has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-occupied Kashmir in August last year. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response. Earlier, the Pakistan army said on Wednesday that it has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter along the LoC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC in Chakothi sector, an army statement said, adding that this is the 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.