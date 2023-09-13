KARACHI: The value of the US dollar has depreciated further against the Pakistani rupee.

The US dollar continued to depreciate against the Pakistani rupee and the US dollar became cheaper today at the interbank level.

The dollar depreciated by 1 rupee 7 paisa in interbank and the US dollar closed at 298 rupees 82 paise at the close of business.

It should be remembered that the value of the American dollar was also seen yesterday and at the end of the business, the dollar closed at 299 rupees 89 paise, down by 1 rupee 27 paise.

right now 1 Doller 295.33 Pakistani Rupees…