KARACHI: In the midst of economic uncertainties, the Pakistani rupee continued to fall against the US dollar on Monday.

The local currency suffered losses versus the dollar during intraday trade on the first working day of the week, declining by almost 0.46 percent.

In the interbank market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 285.96, down Rs. 1.31 from the value against the US dollar.

In the inter-bank market last week, PKR fell 0.3 percent to settle at 284.65 against the US dollar.

Despite a favourable outcome from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the rupee underperformed last week with just one gain.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar guaranteed that the staff-level agreement between Islamabad and the international lender delayed in confirmation of money from a friendly country during the economic crisis.