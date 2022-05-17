<!-- wp:image {"width":999,"height":571} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-17\/417332_6206214_updates.jpg" alt="\u2014 Reuters\/File" width="999" height="571"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continued to tumble against the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">US dollar, <\/a>breaching yet another important threshold of 195 the interbank market to hit its weakest level on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Maintaining its downturn for the eighth successive working day, the Pakistani rupee was being traded at Rs195.5 against the greenback during intraday trading surpassing its\u00a0last day's record low of Rs194.18.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A persistent delay in the receipt of the next tranche of $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is mounting pressure on the rupee.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The situation is likely to remain uncertain for the local currency, AA Commodities Director Adnan Agar said while speaking to <em>Geo.tv<\/em>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIf the government decides to remove subsidies on petroleum products, the rupee will bounce back,\u201d he said, adding that the local unit will remain within the range of 180-185.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Agar, however, added that if the government decided to dissolve the assembly and move towards early election, the situation for the already tumbling currency market will deteriorate.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Regarding the IMF talks scheduled to begin tomorrow (May 18), the analyst said that if the government announces early polls, the IMF programme will be stalled or if the government decided to maintain the subsidy on petroleum products against the IMF conditions, the currency will slump further.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Agar maintained that even if the currency appreciates in the near run on the back of the decision taken by the coalition government, by the end of the fiscal year 2022-23 the rupee will slowly and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">gradually crawl back<\/a> to the current levels because the widening current account deficit is one of the major issues of Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sharing similar views, other currency dealers said that the government\u2019s reluctance to withdraw the subsidies as agreed with the IMF is worsening the situation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>PM Shehbaz holds meeting with currency dealers<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an online meeting with Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Chairman Malik Bostan where he was informed that a trade deficit, delay in the tranche loan from the IMF, political instability, and excessive borrowing were reasons for the rupee depreciation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Importers are opening more<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Letters of Credit<\/a> (LC) while exporters' inflows are low due to which demand in the interbank market has increased and supply has decreased," Bostan said in the online meeting with the premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Exchange companies are not increasing the dollar rates and dollar rate in the free market cannot be reduced until the rate in the interbank market is reduced."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->