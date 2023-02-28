KARACHI: Tuesday saw a 0.47 percent decline in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar after days of continued growth despite the IMF’s delayed transfer of funding.

The local currency was reported at 261.15 during intraday trading, down Rs. 123 from the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee gained for the fourth time in a row on Monday, rising 0.03 percent versus the soaring dollar to settle at 259.92.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet in an emergency session on March 2 at the State Bank of Pakistan to discuss the new risks.