The Pakistani Rupee has been on a steady trend towards stability against the US Dollar.

Since the beginning of the business day, the value of the US dollar has decreased and the dollar has decreased by 1 rupee 7 paise to 284 rupees 65 paise in interbank.

At the end of the last business day, the interbank rate of the dollar was 285 rupees 72 paise. Meanwhile, a positive business trend is being seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the 100 index is at 46864 with an increase of 107 points.

It should be noted that since the actions taken by the federal and provincial governments against smuggling and illegal delivery of dollars, the US dollar has gone down by more than 20 rupees from its highest level so far.