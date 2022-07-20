According to the most current Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport was once again ranked fourth worst in the world, one position behind Yemen and three steps above Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s travel document is ranked 109th on the index and only allows free travel to 32 nations. The fourth-worst passport is once again a Pakistani passport.

Only 32 countries are allowed free access with the travel document.

Japan tops the list of countries with the strongest passports worldwide.The highest passport, the Japanese one, allows for free travel to 193 nations, one more than Singapore’s and South Korea’s.

Russian passports are ranked 50th and make travel to 119 countries simple. India came in at number 87, China came in at number 69, and Afghanistan’s passport is the least useful, only giving access to 27 countries. Japan, Singapore, and South Korea now have the strongest passports as the world recovers from COVID-19, reversing the pre-pandemic ranks that were dominated by European countries.

The ranking shows that as recently as 2017, Asian nations scarcely appeared among the top ten countries with the most widely recognised passports. With Germany currently chasing South Korea, Europe’s hegemony has been progressively eroding. The United Kingdom, which has access to 187 nations, is ranked sixth in the most recent rating, while With a score of 186, the United States comes in seventh place.