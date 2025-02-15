Indian actress Rakhi Sawant recently revealed to Pakistani host Mathira that Pakistani men have made her cry a lot.

She said that Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan first proposed to her but later went back on his promise. According to Rakhi, Dodi Khan asked her to marry one of his brothers and now he is saying again that he will bring a ring and flowers.

During the conversation with Mathira, Rakhi said with teary eyes that she had trusted Dodi Khan but his frivolous behavior made her very sad. She wanted this relationship to be simple and clear but the constantly changing statements have confused her.

Moreover, Rakhi Sawant claimed that Mufti Qavi had also proposed to her but no one kept his word and all these incidents made her cry.

She expressed regret and said that Dodi Khan wanted to marry her earlier but now she is confused. Rakhi said that she believed Dodi Khan because he was Pakistani, but he went back on his word after he proposed.

This news came to light when Rakhi Sawant mentioned her experiences in an interview with Mathira.