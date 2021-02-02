ISLAMABAD – Senior journalists visited NCOC for update on an overview of COVID-19, efforts undertaken particularly non pharmaceutical interventions with all stake holders in line with best practices and health guidelines during all stages of pandemic.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and DG NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman welcomed the participants at the center.

The participants were given comprehensive brief by Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya about current COVID situation and Pakistan s vaccine Strategy and roll out plan starting from tomorrow.

Asad Umar said that Pakistani media has played key role in crisis communication and community engagement during the pandemic situation.

He thanked media for their all-out support for communicating health guidelines and measures to masses and desired behavioural change.