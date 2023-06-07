Islamabad: This year, for the first time, Pakistani mangoes will reach China by land. It will take about 6 days to deliver mangoes from Multan to Tashkurghan.

Tayyab Khan, CEO of logistics company Sadeqin Shipping Line, told China Economic Net in an interview that we are planning to export Pakistani mangoes to Xinjiang by land after June 10 this year.

After successfully sending its first cargo of containerized seafood by land from Karachi to Kashgar last week, Karachi-based logistics enterprise Chonsa will ship mangoes from Multan, Pakistan’s major mango-producing city, to Tashqarghan via the Karakoram Highway.

“Currently we have some customers who need 2000 tonnes in Kashgar and Urumqi, but once it starts, I hope they will export more,” he added.