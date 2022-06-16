BEIJING: A special salon titled “Pakistani Mango Tasting, Idea Exchange on Business Development” was held in Guangzhou, China to promote communication and trade between Pakistan and Guangzhou, a bustling trade hub that has friendship city ties with Lahore, Pakistan.

Guests including government officers and entrepreneurs from both countries tapped the market potential between China and Pakistan while enjoying the smell and taste of Pakistan’s Sindhri Mango, one of the world’s top available varieties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counsellor of the Consulate-General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China, spoke on the occasion about Pakistan’s industries and the geographical advantages of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan and China have long had economic and trade relations. Aside from mangoes, the Commercial Section of the Pakistani Consulate-General in Guangzhou is working hard to highlight Pakistani products, prospective for collaboration, and a desire to increase bilateral trade between the two countries, he added.

Lilian Hu, Associate Professor of the Institute of International Studies at the Guangzhou Academy of Social Sciences (GZASS), discussed the benefits and significance of the two countries’ economic and trade cooperation. She also contributed theoretical knowledge to high-quality projects in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science, and technology.

“When entering the Pakistani market, Chinese enterprises should strengthen cooperation with local counterparts to complement one another and achieve win-win development,” she said.